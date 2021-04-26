Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $122.33 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.