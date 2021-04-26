Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEI. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.63.

GEI traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$20.86. 513,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,090. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.18. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

