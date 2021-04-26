GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,457 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,737,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.83. 62,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.