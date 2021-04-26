Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 30,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $216.92 on Monday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $147.28 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

