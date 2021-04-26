Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SELF opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

