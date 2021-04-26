Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,996,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 1,950,554 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $207.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

