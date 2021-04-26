GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,388. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,930,462 shares of company stock worth $70,379,242 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 321.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $12,283,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54,324 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

