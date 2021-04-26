Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1,295.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $70.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

