Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,471.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,373.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,225.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $982.30 and a one year high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

