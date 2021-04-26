Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 3,066 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1,881.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.