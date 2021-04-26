Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

