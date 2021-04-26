Gradient Investments LLC Sells 574 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $82.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

