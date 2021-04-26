Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

BSJQ opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

