Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 50 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock worth $426,375,644. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

