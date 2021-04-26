Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,808 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 325,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

