Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.43 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $342.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.