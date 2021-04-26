Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $210,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

