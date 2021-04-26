Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,799 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $101.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.