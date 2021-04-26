Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of MPC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

