Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

NYSE:MAS opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

