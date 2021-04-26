Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,979 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68.

