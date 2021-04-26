Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 27 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $385.21 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.75 and a fifty-two week high of $390.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.48.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

