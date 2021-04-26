Green Plains (GPRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

