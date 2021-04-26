Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,975. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

