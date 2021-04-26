(GRT.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for (GRT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$1.83. The business had revenue of C$93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.00 million.

(GRT.TO) has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

