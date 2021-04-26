HackenAI Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00281165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00992566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.00718472 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,663.14 or 0.99928258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

