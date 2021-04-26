Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,710 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. 204,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,567,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

