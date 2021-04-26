Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $155.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.