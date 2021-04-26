Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1,557.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.75. 17,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day moving average of $253.52. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $172.57 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

