Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

