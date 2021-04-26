Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.32

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 21153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.