Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Now Covered by Danske

Equities research analysts at Danske started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNSBF opened at $16.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

