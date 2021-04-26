Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HRGLF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

