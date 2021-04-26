Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.69 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.