Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,194 shares of company stock worth $15,262,709. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.