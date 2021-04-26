Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

