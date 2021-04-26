Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

