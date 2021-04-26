Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

PXD stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.