Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 803 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Shares of MA opened at $387.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $259.51 and a twelve month high of $389.88. The stock has a market cap of $385.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.