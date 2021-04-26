Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $401.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.59. The firm has a market cap of $379.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

