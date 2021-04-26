Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up about 4.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $59.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

