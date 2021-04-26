Harvey Investment Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hubbell by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $191.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.