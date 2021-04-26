Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the period. Hawaiian Electric Industries makes up approximately 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

HE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

