Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAYPY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hays from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Hays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

