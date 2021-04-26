HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HCA opened at $202.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $205.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

