HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.89.

NYSE HCA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.18. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

