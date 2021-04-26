Head to Head Contrast: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and UMH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 14.33 $46.36 million $1.36 17.93 UMH Properties $146.59 million 6.26 $27.75 million $0.63 34.06

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CareTrust REIT pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties pays out 120.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CareTrust REIT and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89 UMH Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.16%. UMH Properties has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.80%. Given CareTrust REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 45.10% 8.74% 5.41% UMH Properties -13.64% -21.08% -2.09%

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats UMH Properties on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

