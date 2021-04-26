Head-To-Head Review: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.57 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.96 $6.38 million $0.84 21.73

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76% Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.81%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of January 20, 2021, it owned and maintained its headquarters and nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, and Palm Beach Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

