Head-To-Head Review: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.72% -1.32% -0.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 8 5 0 2.20 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 3 6 0 0 1.67

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.22, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $11.06, indicating a potential upside of 31.04%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.87 $891.00 million $0.61 6.41 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $76.59 billion 0.72 $10.15 billion $1.18 7.15

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.