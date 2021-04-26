Hedera Hashgraph Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $358.45 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00048225 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00309301 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,084,618,886 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

